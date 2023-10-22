Dylan Larkin will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames meet at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Larkin against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Dylan Larkin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of five games this year, Larkin has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Larkin has a point in all five games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of five games this season, Larkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Larkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

