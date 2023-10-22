Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 268 per game.

Watson has five receptions for 116 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted 11 times.

Watson vs. the Broncos

Watson vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 268 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Watson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has been targeted on 11 of his team's 162 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He averages 10.5 yards per target this season (116 yards on 11 targets).

In one of two games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

