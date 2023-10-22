When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Christian Fischer light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

