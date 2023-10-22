In the upcoming game against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Ben Chiarot to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

