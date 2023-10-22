On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Austin Czarnik going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Czarnik 2022-23 stats and insights

Czarnik scored in three of 29 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Czarnik picked up one assist on the power play.

Czarnik averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.