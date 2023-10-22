The Detroit Red Wings, including Alex DeBrincat, are in action Sunday against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on DeBrincat's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 17:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In three of five games this season DeBrincat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In four of five games this season, DeBrincat has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

DeBrincat has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 59.8% that DeBrincat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 8 Points 2 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

