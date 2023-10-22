Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 7 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 7, Jones has 14 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (six targets) for 82 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Packers.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 59 1 4.2 6 3 82 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0

