The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). This game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Wisconsin is averaging 398.7 yards per game on offense this season (64th in the FBS), and is surrendering 335.2 yards per game (38th) on the defensive side of the ball. Illinois has been struggling on offense, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 20.3 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 28.1 points per contest (87th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -2.5 -110 -110 40.5 -115 -105 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on Wisconsin vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wisconsin Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Badgers' offense struggle, ranking -72-worst in the FBS in total yards (356.7 total yards per game). They rank 30th on defense (302.7 total yards surrendered per game).

From a defensive standpoint, the Badgers have been top-25 over the last three games with 15 points surrendered per game (25th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 22.7 points per game (-40-worst).

In terms of passing offense, Wisconsin ranks -47-worst with 188.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 30th by allowing 150 passing yards per game over its last three games.

Over the Badgers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 84th in rushing offense (168 rushing yards per game) and -8-worst in rushing defense (152.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Badgers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In Wisconsin's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Wisconsin has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Wisconsin has compiled a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Wisconsin has gone 1-1 (60%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Bet on Wisconsin to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 161 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has 559 rushing yards on 91 carries with seven touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (51 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 303 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 30 catches.

Chimere Dike has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 45.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Bryson Green's 15 receptions have yielded 204 yards.

James Thompson Jr. leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin's tackle leader, has 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 11 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.