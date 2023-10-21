The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Wisconsin ranks 64th in total offense (398.7 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (335.2 yards allowed per game) this season. Illinois ranks 17th-worst in points per game (20.3), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points allowed per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, continue reading.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Wisconsin Illinois 398.7 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (67th) 335.2 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (110th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (103rd) 212.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (54th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 161 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 559 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Chez Mellusi has collected 306 yards on 51 attempts, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's 303 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has collected 30 catches.

Chimere Dike has put together a 272-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 28 targets.

Bryson Green's 15 grabs have yielded 204 yards.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has 1,576 passing yards, or 225.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 28.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaden Feagin has racked up 232 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has totaled 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 546 (78 yards per game). He's been targeted 71 times and has one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has 23 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 297 yards (42.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 29 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 237 yards.

