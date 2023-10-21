Our computer model predicts the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-16.5) Under (52.5) Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Broncos have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 16.5-point underdogs this season, Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread.

The Broncos have hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).

The average point total for the Western Michigan this season is 1.0 point lower than this game's over/under.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

The Bobcats are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Ohio has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 4.3 higher than the average total in Ohio games this season.

Broncos vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.9 13.4 26.3 11.3 20.3 15.0 Western Michigan 24.9 36.3 32.7 25.0 19.0 44.8

