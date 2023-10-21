The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

West Virginia is averaging 28.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 70th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 49th, giving up 22.7 points per game. Oklahoma State is posting 390 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 392.8 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma State 380.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (91st) 345 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (65th) 185.7 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (74th) 194.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (55th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 935 passing yards, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 232 yards (38.7 ypg) on 45 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 414 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Hudson Clement's 298 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has registered 12 receptions and four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has caught 14 passes while averaging 42.8 yards per game.

Kole Taylor has compiled 18 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,084 yards on 56.8% passing while recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 87 times for 534 yards (89 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has piled up 32 carries and totaled 158 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 113 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray leads his squad with 291 receiving yards on 22 receptions.

Rashod Owens has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 26 targets.

Brennan Presley's 41 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

