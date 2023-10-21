Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Ottawa Senators-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Alex DeBrincat's eight points are important for Detroit. He has put up five goals and three assists in four games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 2 1 3 5 at Devils Oct. 12 1 0 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dylan Larkin has racked up six total points (1.5 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and five assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 0 1 1 7 at Devils Oct. 12 0 1 1 6

Andrew Copp Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Andrew Copp has scored three goals on the season, adding one assist.

Copp Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 12 0 0 0 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has six points (two goals, four assists) and plays an average of 13:37 per game.

Tarasenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Oct. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Lightning Oct. 15 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 11 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Tim Stutzle has accumulated six points (1.5 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Oct. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Lightning Oct. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flyers Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Oct. 11 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.