How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on runs will clash when the Ottawa Senators (three consecutive wins) host the Detroit Red Wings (three consecutive triumphs) on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Senators-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info
|Senators vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Senators vs Red Wings Prediction
|Senators vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Senators vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings' total of 275 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.
- The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Senators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.
- The Senators ranked 18th in the league last season with 259 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their -11 goal differential ranked 21st in the league.
- The 72 power-play goals the Senators recorded last season were second-best in the NHL (on 306 power-play chances).
- The Senators' 23.53% power-play conversion rate was eighth-best in the league.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|78
|39
|51
|90
|62
|61
|41.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|82
|35
|48
|83
|51
|30
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|82
|35
|44
|79
|32
|52
|58.3%
|Drake Batherson
|82
|22
|40
|62
|38
|38
|34.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|69
|18
|32
|50
|26
|24
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.