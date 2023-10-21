The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) face a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the Washington State Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking best in total offense (555 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (282.2 yards allowed per game). Washington State ranks 42nd in total yards per game (430.7), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 419.5 total yards conceded per contest.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Oregon vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon Washington State 555 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.7 (70th) 282.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.5 (84th) 220.5 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.8 (125th) 334.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (6th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 1,796 yards (299.3 ypg) on 164-of-207 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 101 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 520 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 171 yards (28.5 per game).

Jordan James has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 360 yards (60 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 689 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 45.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 244 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has racked up 1,783 yards on 69.5% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 101 yards with three scores.

Nakia Watson is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 153 yards, or 25.5 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Watson has also chipped in with 12 catches for 151 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has run for 124 yards across 17 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has registered 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 448 (74.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has recorded 385 receiving yards (64.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Lincoln Victor's 37 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

