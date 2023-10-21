MAC opponents will battle when the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ohio vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12

Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12 Ohio has a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Western Michigan has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Broncos have been at least a +550 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-16.5)



Ohio (-16.5) Against the spread, Ohio is 4-2-0 this year.

The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16.5 points or more.

In seven games played Western Michigan has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 52.5 points just once this season.

This season, five of Western Michigan's games have ended with a score higher than 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 47.8 points per game, 4.7 points fewer than the over/under of 52.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 44 50.3 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.5 28.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.2 51.8 Implied Total AVG 34.7 30 38.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

