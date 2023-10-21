Moritz Seider will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Seider are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Moritz Seider vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 23:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Seider has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seider has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Seider has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Seider's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Seider has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 4 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

