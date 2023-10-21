The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) hit the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the outing. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

Defensively, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by surrendering just 233.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 54th (413.7 yards per game). Michigan State ranks 96th with 350.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 334.0 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan Recent Performance

While the Wolverines have ranked -28-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (425.0), they rank 11th-best defensively (235.3 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three games (third-best with 49.7 points per game), the Wolverines also own a top-25 scoring defense (third-best with 8.0 points allowed per game) over that stretch.

While Michigan has ranked ninth-worst in offensive passing yards per game over the last three contests (224.0), it ranks 12th-best defensively (130.3 passing yards allowed) during that stretch.

With an average of 201.0 rushing yards per game on offense and 105.0 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Wolverines rank 47th and 52nd, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Wolverines have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Michigan's past three contests have hit the over.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Michigan has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once when favored by 24.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Michigan has gone over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

Michigan has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

Michigan has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,512 passing yards for Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 546 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 197 yards (28.1 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the passing game with 18 grabs for 161 yards

Roman Wilson has hauled in 25 catches for 396 yards (56.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 19 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland's 19 grabs have turned into 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Harrell has collected 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's leading tackler, has 35 tackles and 2.0 TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 17 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

