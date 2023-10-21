The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 6.7 points allowed per game) this season. Michigan State is putting up 350.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 334 total yards per contest (37th-ranked).

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream:

City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Michigan Michigan State 413.7 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (109th) 233.1 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (23rd) 182 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (110th) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (129th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,512 yards passing for Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 546 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times.

Donovan Edwards has piled up 197 yards on 60 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed 18 passes for 161 yards (23 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 396 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has collected 25 catches and nine touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 19 passes for 357 yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland's 19 catches are good enough for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 113 carries for 529 yards, or 88.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has piled up 90 yards (on 24 carries) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster paces his team with 274 receiving yards on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has racked up 228 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Jaron Glover's 23 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 227 yards.

