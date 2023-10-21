Michigan State vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and Michigan State Spartans (2-4) meet with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are big favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-2800
|+1160
Michigan State vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Michigan has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
