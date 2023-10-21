The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and Michigan State Spartans (2-4) meet with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are big favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-24.5) 47.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-24.5) 47.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

