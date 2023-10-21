The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 233.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (413.7 yards per game). From an offensive angle, Michigan State is posting 22 points per game (108th-ranked). It ranks 61st in the FBS on defense (24.3 points allowed per game).

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Michigan State Michigan 350.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.7 (37th) 334 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.1 (5th) 118.7 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (41st) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 15 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 113 times for 529 yards (88.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 90 yards across 24 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster paces his team with 274 receiving yards on 24 catches with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has 23 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 228 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover's 12 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 227 yards (37.8 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,512 yards passing for Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 96 times for 546 yards (78 per game), scoring 12 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 197 yards (28.1 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with 18 grabs for 161 yards

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 396 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 357-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes on 27 targets.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 25 passes and racked up 19 catches for 285 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

