The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Considering a bet on Raymond in the Red Wings-Senators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Raymond has registered a point twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Raymond has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 4 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.