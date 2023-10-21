The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

