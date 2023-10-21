On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Joe Veleno going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

Veleno is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

