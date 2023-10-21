The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Petry 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 61 games last season, Petry scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored two goals while picking up seven assists.

He posted a 4.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Senators secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

