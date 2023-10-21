The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4), with college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) and their 21st-ranked passing D on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Huskies are major, 12.5-point favorites. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-12.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-11.5) 45.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Northern Illinois has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

