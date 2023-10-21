MAC opponents meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois ranks 93rd in total offense this season (351.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan ranks second-worst in total yards per game (253.1), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in the FBS with 389 total yards surrendered per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Northern Illinois 253.1 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (83rd) 389 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.7 (46th) 111.1 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (61st) 142 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.6 (109th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has put up 952 passing yards, or 136 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.3% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jaylon Jackson has carried the ball 70 times for 340 yards, with one touchdown.

Samson Evans has taken 74 carries and totaled 331 yards with five touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has collected 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 295 (42.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has put together a 186-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 20 targets.

JB Mitchell III's 34 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,187 yards (169.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 105 times for 648 yards (92.6 per game), scoring five times.

Gavin Williams has carried the ball 48 times for 197 yards (28.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's leads his squad with 313 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 211 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Davis Patterson's 13 grabs have turned into 160 yards.

