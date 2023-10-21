Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Thinking about a wager on Larkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Larkin has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Larkin has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Larkin has posted an assist in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Larkin goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Larkin has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 4 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

