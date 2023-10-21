Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 21?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Perron score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will David Perron score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Perron has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.