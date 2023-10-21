Oddsmakers give the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) the edge when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Scheumann Stadium. Central Michigan is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Central Michigan ranks 104th in the FBS with 22.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 103rd in points allowed (402.3 points allowed per contest). Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 288 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 70th with 374.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -190 +155

Looking to place a bet on Central Michigan vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Central Michigan Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Chippewas' offense fail to produce, ranking -73-worst in the FBS in total yards (356.3 total yards per game). They rank 27th on the other side of the ball (296.3 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Chippewas rank -73-worst with 18.7 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 93rd by surrendering 23.3 points per game over their last three games.

The last three games have seen Central Michigan's passing offense fail to produce, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS in passing yards (226.3 per game). It ranks 67th defensively (180.3 passing yards surrendered per game).

The Chippewas have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, averaging 130 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-28-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 116 rushing yards per contest (73rd-ranked).

The Chippewas have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Central Michigan has gone over the total once.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in four of Central Michigan's seven games with a set total.

Central Michigan has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

Central Michigan has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chippewas a 65.5% chance to win.

Bet on Central Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 1,060 yards, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards (28.6 ypg) on 60 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Jesse Prewitt III's team-leading 356 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Chris Parker has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 37.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marion Lukes' 18 receptions have yielded 186 yards.

Jacques Bristol has racked up 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 16 tackles.

Kyle Moretti, Central Michigan's tackle leader, has 31 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Daraun McKinney leads the team with one interception, while also putting up four tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.