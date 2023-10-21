Central Michigan vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of MAC teams take the field when the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-4.5)
|41.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-4.5)
|41.5
|-200
|+164
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Ball State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
