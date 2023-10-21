The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Central Michigan ranks 106th in total offense (334.4 yards per game) and 102nd in total defense (402.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Ball State has been struggling offensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 15 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 30.7 points per contest (103rd-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Central Michigan Ball State 334.4 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (116th) 402.3 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.9 (88th) 142.1 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.6 (107th) 192.3 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.4 (118th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 4 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,060 yards (151.4 ypg) on 96-of-166 passing with four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 200 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Jesse Prewitt III has hauled in 24 receptions for 356 yards (50.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Parker has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 265 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marion Lukes has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 18 catches for 186 yards, an average of 26.6 yards per contest.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has 566 passing yards, or 80.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 95 carries for 422 yards, or 60.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Cooper has also chipped in with 13 catches for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has taken 50 carries and totaled 279 yards.

Qian Magwood's 260 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions on 39 targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has 27 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 217 yards (31 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmad Edwards' 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 212 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Central Michigan or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.