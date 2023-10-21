Our computer model predicts the Central Michigan Chippewas will beat the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Scheumann Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (-5.5) Over (40.5) Central Michigan 29, Ball State 17

Week 8 MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Chippewas have two wins against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has not covered a spread (0-3) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.

There have been four Chippewas games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Central Michigan games average 47.4 total points per game this season, 6.9 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 36.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Cardinals' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Ball State games this season have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 10.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Chippewas vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 22.7 30.6 29.3 25 17.8 34.8 Ball State 15 30.7 18 20 12.8 38.8

