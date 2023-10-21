Will Austin Czarnik find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 29 games last season, Czarnik scored -- but just one goal each time.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He posted an 11.1% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

