The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

Arkansas is averaging 29.9 points per game on offense (60th in the FBS), and ranks 66th defensively with 25.1 points allowed per game. Mississippi State ranks 54th in the FBS with 30.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 96th with 29.5 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arkansas Mississippi State 321 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (103rd) 351.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (70th) 109.9 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (66th) 211.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (80th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has 1,450 passing yards for Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 162 rushing yards (23.1 ypg) on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Rashod Dubinion has collected 213 yards on 65 carries, scoring one time.

Andrew Armstrong's team-leading 485 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 46 targets) with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 19 grabs for 206 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has compiled 1,275 yards (212.5 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 458 rushing yards have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 136 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 17 catches.

Michael Wright has been given 20 carries and totaled 138 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 474 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Robinson has put together a 144-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 17 targets.

