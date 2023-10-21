Alex DeBrincat will be among those in action Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. There are prop bets for DeBrincat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:11 per game on the ice, is +3.

In three of four games this year DeBrincat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.

DeBrincat has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that DeBrincat hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

