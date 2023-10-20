Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Roscommon County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Genesee County
  • Huron County
  • Marquette County
  • Saginaw County
  • Montcalm County
  • Lapeer County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Macomb County
  • Oakland County
  • Presque Isle County

    • Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Roscommon High School at Kalkaska High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kalkaska, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houghton Lake High School at St. Louis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: St. Louis, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.