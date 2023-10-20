Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ottawa County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Mona Shores High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudsonville High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
