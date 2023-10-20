Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Otsego County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gaylord High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
