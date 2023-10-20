Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Osceola County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Harrison High School - Harrison at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Evart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
