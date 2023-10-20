The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Mona Shores High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Montague High School at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Orchard View High School at Whitehall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Whitehall, MI

Whitehall, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School