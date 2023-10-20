Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Monroe County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

    • Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Jefferson High School at Melvindale High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Melvindale, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whiteford High School at Summerfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Petersburg, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverview Community High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Monroe, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Erie-Mason High School at Sand Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Sand Creek, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Bedford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Milan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

