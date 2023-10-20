Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Midland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bullock Creek High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
