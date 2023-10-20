Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Menominee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Stephenson High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
