High school football is happening this week in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Alma High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine River Area High School at Chippewa Hills High School