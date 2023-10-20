This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Livingston County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Brighton High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Pioneer High School