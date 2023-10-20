There is high school football competition in Lenawee County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Tecumseh High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holgate at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Madison High School - Adrian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Erie-Mason High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Toledo Christian at Britton Deerfield

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Britton, MI

Britton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lenawee Christian School at Kingston High School