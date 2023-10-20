Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Rapids High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Christian High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids Christian High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudsonville High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornapple Kellogg High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Center High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.