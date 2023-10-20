Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Comstock High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schoolcraft High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bronson High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
