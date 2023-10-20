Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Jackson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Jonesville High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Conference: Interstate 8

Interstate 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover-Horton High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Springport High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Concord High School