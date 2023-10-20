Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you live in Isabella County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Beal City High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
